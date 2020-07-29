Beginning July 21, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) began shifting traffic on State Road 33 to a temporary bridge in preparation for the demolition of the old Green Swamp Bridge and construction of a replacement bridge. The bridge is located approximately 1.5 miles north of County Road 474 in south Lake County.
The temporary bridge is a single-lane structure, so northbound and southbound traffic will have to alternate crossing by means of traffic signals at each side of the bridge. Law enforcement will also be stationed at each side of the bridge for the time being as an additional safety measure.
In the next phase of the project, crews will demolish the old bridge and build a replacement. Work is expected to be completed in early 2021.