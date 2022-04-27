Floridians who rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) face a myriad of barriers when it comes to purchasing nutritious food, according to a new report from the Florida Project.
The results from a survey conducted of 341 SNAP recipients across the state were overwhelmingly consistent, with at least 50% of respondents stating that the price of nutritious food coupled with low benefit amounts made it difficult for them to buy healthy food.
SNAP, which is regarded as one of the most efficient and effective anti-hunger projects in the U.S., helps nearly 2 million Floridians put food on the table. For typical households, it provides a maximum of between $2 and $3 per person per meal.
While the program has a longstanding track record of improving the nutrition and health of people with low income, SNAP participants, anti-hunger stakeholders, public health professionals and policymakers all recognize the need to better promote and remove barriers to healthy eating among SNAP households.
In 2021, a diverse collection of participants came together to explore new strategies for strengthening the nutrition and public health outcomes of SNAP recipients. The top three strategies selected to help SNAP participants purchase more healthy food were:
Allowing people to buy healthy hot and prepared meals. But because federal law prohibits the purchase, this pilot project will require a waiver from the USDA-Food and Nutrition Service.
Increasing how much people can get in SNAP for healthy foods and beverages. Currently, SNAP allotments are set by the USDA and based on the cost of the Thrifty Food Plan. This will require either a change in the SNAP allotment structure, or that a private donor of state legislature appropriate a state supplement.
Increasing how much people can get in SNAP for food and beverages regardless of the nutritional value. Again, this would require change, as stated above, as well as either a private donor or the legislature appropriating a state supplement.
Project partners will be urging lawmakers to implement pilot programs based on the above strategies.
SNAP plays a critical role in fighting food insecurity and its importance has only been amplified during the pandemic, economic turndown and inflation. Partners who explored new strategies hope this will encourage lawmakers to increase the amount of monthly SNAP benefits, such as permitting programs such as Meals on Wheels that feed senior citizens and those who are homebound.
The following was provided by the Florida Policy Institute, an independent, non-partisan and nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing policies and budgets that improve the economic mobility and quality of life for all Floridians through research, strategic outreach, coalition building, and policy advocacy.
