Lake Technical College recently announced these Students of the Month for December:
• Ember Simpkins – Administrative Office Specialist
• Rachel Ornelaz – Adult Education
• Jacoby Johnson – Auto Collision Technology Technician
• Chardeon Jackson – Baking & Pastry Arts
• Alicia Charlton – Cosmetology (PM)
• Andrea Gilbert – CNC Production Specialist
• Imad Rouane – Diesel Systems Technician
• Michelle Bilich – Enterprise Desktop & Mobile Support Technology
• Marie Rousseau – English for Speakers of Other Languages (ESOL)
• Emmanuel Gutierrez – Heating, Ventilation, Air-Conditioning & Refrigeration
• Jessica Webb – Medical Assisting
• Donald Bell – Paramedic
• Cynthia Hauge – Pharmacy Technician
• Danyella Smith – Professional Culinary Arts & Hospitality
• Ricardo Torres – Practical Nursing (Eustis)
“The students were nominated by their instructors because of their outstanding academic achievement, honorable work ethic, great attitude, and school and community involvement,” according to the Eustis-based college. “The students of the month will receive a certificate of achievement, a balloon arrangement and a delicious lunch served by Lake Tech’s amazing culinary team.”
Lake Tech was founded in the 1960s and today offers more than 32 programs focused on developing technical and academic skills. Learn more at www.laketech.org.