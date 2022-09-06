Tucked away in a remote part of Groveland, so remote it takes traveling down a dirt road that exists past the end of the county’s maintenance of it, exists a well kept secret, one that is has harbored for nearly 40 years. Groveland has harbored a secret celebrity; or to be more exact, that secret celebrity has made Groveland his safe harbor. Now, however, that secret — which isn’t a secret by those in the know — may soon become public knowledge.
His name may not be known to many, but within the movie industry — particularly those who do the stunts — the mention of Kim Kahana, now 93 years old, elicits awes of respect and admiration.
But what brought him to Groveland from the kleig lights of Hollywood?
“Actually, I came here to retire,” said Kahana. By the 1980s the industry had changed, much of it not for the better, he said, and he had long wearied of the daily grind, despite the glamorous aspects working alongside many of Hollywood’s greats — a fact attested to by walls and walls of autographed photos of celebrities with whom he rubbed shoulders on movie and TV sets that frequent his home.
“The business has changed,” he said. “Nowadays it’s run by corporations. Now it’s money, money, money. It’s too bad.”
Although he left California, he didn’t sever all contact with those in the industry, and when one of his associates from the past, who had been tutored in the craft by Kanaha, came upon a property he immediately contacted Kahana. It was perfect.
“I was looking for acreage,” Kahana said. The site where he put down roots is approximately 100 acres.
However, his plans to retire were disrupted once people knew he now was in Groveland, and they implored he open a school to teach those interested in becoming stuntmen and stuntwomen.
“I had no intention of doing it,” he said, but yielded to the nonstop barrage of requests. At first it was with six students per session, but approximately six to seven years ago Kahana changed the format. “Now I do it on a one-to-one basis.”
Today he focuses on youth ages 7-17, and it involves the parents, who are part of the interview process. That’s because often it’s the parents who are pushing their child in that direction. So he auditions a prospect.
“I give them one week of solid workout, to see if they can do it,” he said. “I want to make sure. I don’t want to waste my time, I don’t want to waste their time.”
HIS START
Originally from Hawaii, he settled in Los Angeles in 1953, following his military service, part of which he served in Korea. Although he only had a third grade education, he did learn how to become a sword dancer.
It was while working at the Seven Seas, which was across the street from the famed Grauman's Chinese Theatre, that he learned he could make extra money being in films. Extras, he learned were paid $8 per day. However, cowboys earned $250 per day. Thus began his career as a stuntman.
“I found the best stuntman in the world, John Epper,” Kahana said. He added it took quite a bit of convincing before Epper gave him the nod, but he wasn’t immediately trained. “I spent the next year cleaning horse stables.”
He also studied under another top stuntman at the time, Yakima Canutt.
Eventually, he was trained and remembers his first job, one in which Clint Eastwood was featured. He also remembers what he was willing to do once he was regularly called upon to do stuntwork.
“When I was younger, I wanted to fall off a horse,” he said. “You got more money.” He also got more than that. He guesses he has broken his bones at least 60 times, but is humorous about it. “Basically, it was my fault. I didn’t listen. You find out how stupid you are when you’re older.”
LIGHTS! ACTION! CAMERA!
Kahana was recently contacted by a person who wanted to do a documentary on him. till, Kanaha was not interested, because he had been in other documentaries. He was persuaded to reconsider.
“They told me this would help young people, so I said OK,” Kahana said. It will also involve him doing some training, but not with people. “I’m going to have to train the horses first, so they won’t get spooked.”
That’s because the documentary is doing something different from most documentaries.
“We’re going to replicate a scene,” said George Buzzeo, with G.B. Media Productions and the producer of the documentary; the company is Kahana Productions. The movie was made in 1972, “Chato’s Land,” which starred Charles Bronson and Jack Palance, as well as a host of other top names at the time, and Kahana was a stuntman.
It all came about due to a podcast by George Buzzeo, with G.B. Media Productions, called BuzzTalkLive. Buzzeo was interviewing a stuntman who mentioned he had been trained more than 40 years ago by Kahana. Intrigued, Buzzeo researched and was able to get in touch with Kahana.
Buzzeo hopes everything goes according to plan.
“We’re looking for release in January of next year,” he said. “We’re going to try to get it aired on either the History or Discovery channel.”