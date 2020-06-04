If you’re feeling cautious and staying home while the state gradually reopens during the coronavirus pandemic, there are many creative, educational and fun things to do online. Here’s a sampling of what’s out there.
Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex has a long tradition of supporting local educators, and that focus continues even as the complex remains closed to visitors. Educational resources from NASA are available online for teachers and students. If you want to expand your knowledge of the universe, and explore deeper into science, technology, engineering and mathematics, check out https://www.kennedyspacecenter.com/camps-and-education/educator-resources.
The Charles Hosmer Morse Museum of American Art, located in Winter Park, is home to the world’s most comprehensive collection of works by American designer and artist Louis Comfort Tiffany.
And it continues to make digital resources available to the public. Videos, a virtual tour, an audio tour of collection highlights and more are on the Museum’s website at morsemuseum.org. From videos about the Tiffany chapel interior, first showcased by Louis Comfort Tiffany at the 1893 World’s Columbian Exposition and now residing in the museum to virtual tours of the exhibits, the website is bursting with colorful art history. The decision to reopen the Morse Museum will be formally announced once public safety can be assured. Call 407-645-5311 for more information.
The Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s All About Birds site is aflutter with bird resources and information. Visit https://www.allaboutbirds.org/news/how-to-make-these-next-few-weeks-a-little-easier-courtesy-of-birds to access educational tools for teaching youngsters, identification guides brimming with photos and audio bird calls, backyard birding tips and even quizzes to test your birding knowledge.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has a wealth of interesting information on its website. Visit https://www.noaa.gov/education and learn more about ocean exploration, hurricanes, climate data and other cool information covered by the federal agency.
SeaWorld Orlando has numerous educational resources under its SeaWorld@Home banner, with weekly programs related to different species, including penguins, sea turtles and dolphins. Offerings aren’t just for kids, either. The site offers everything from coloring pages to virtual rides and recipes. Visit https://seaworld.com/at-home.
The not-for-profit 1000 Friends of Florida environmental organization is offering links to tons of interesting educational materials, ranging from a study guide for the Florida-based children’s classic novel “The Yearling” to curriculum related to increasing your plant knowledge. Visit
https://1000fof.org/outreach/distance-learning.
Boca Raton Museum of Art has a timely exhibit that’s being offered online: “Phyllis Galembo: Maske.” Exploring African mask-making traditions, the exhibit gained added interest as citizens around the world began wearing masks.
The photography exhibit has been extended through Sept. 20, with a goal of eventually reopening the museum for in-person viewing.
“For many people all over the world now, creating and wearing masks feels like a way they can reclaim some personal power,” said Galembo. “Protective face masks aren’t just medical anymore; we can see on social media how they are becoming a part of fashion, of our cultural landscape.
Ways that people can convey messages and reflect their own personality.” Visit https://www.bocamuseum.org.