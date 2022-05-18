It is a little hard to believe we are already into May and there are so many things happening in and around Clermont.
The last few weekends, I have visited downtown on Friday and Saturday evenings and I am thrilled to see the amount of foot traffic. I am especially pleased to see the number of young people strolling around, visiting with friends and “hanging out” in a positive way. Our youth is so important and I believe we need to focus more on what we can offer them.
The needed materials have finally arrived and we are scheduled to begin construction on our Streetscape Phase 3 the week of May 23 with the first street closures expected at the beginning of June. This is the final phase and will include work along West Montrose Street between West Avenue and Lake Avenue. To help keep traffic flowing and minimize inconveniences during construction, crews will work in small sections.
The land has been cleared and work is underway on the construction of our new Public Works Facility, located at 12838 Hancock Road. When completed, it will provide more than 28,000 square feet of office, fleet services, and maintenance and storage space. The new facility will replace the current facility on 12th Street that is more than more than 30 years old and not nearly big enough to handle our growth.
The City has returned to a Code Enforcement Board to address issues with code violations and determine actions to be taken against property owners. This is not an easy job and we appreciate the seven Clermont residents who are volunteering their time and efforts for this service.
We had a good group join in for “Lunch with the Mayor” and as usual, good conversation was shared and concerns were addressed. We do this every first Monday of the month, so please come and join us. On June 6, we will be at Oakwood Smokehouse and Grill, 230 Citrus Tower Blvd.
In May, we also celebrate our mothers and our graduates, so thank you, Moms, out there and congratulations to all our graduates.
Please continue to let me know what questions or concerns you have about things in Clermont. You can reach me at tmurry@clermontfl.org.
Until next time,