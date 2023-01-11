The Coalition for Housing and Economic Development, Lake100, and Lake County FAVE partnered with Strong Towns, a national nonprofit that helps people build safe and financially strong cities, to host the Community Action Lab.
“Lake County is proud to be engaged with the Strong Towns initiative,” said Commissioner Chair of Lake County Board of Commissioners Kirby Smith. “Working towards housing accessibility and financial prosperity for all is a priority for our community. Lake County looks forward to working together to protect the quality of life for our residents.”
During this two-year program, Strong Towns will support the Lake County community in identifying specific needs and challenges residents face and addressing them using local resources and bottom-up action.
ABOUT THE PROGRAM
The program kicks off with two days of public events from 5-7 p.m., two consecutive days: first in Leesburg on Jan. 18, at The Venetian Center, then in Clermont on Jan. 19 at the Clermont Art and Recreation Center.
At each event, Strong Towns founder Charles Marohn will discuss how to manage growth in a way that promotes economic prosperity for cities and residents over the long term.
Residents will participate in the Community Action Lab by attending town hall events, joining a local leadership team, or completing surveys.
Many more opportunities for locals to be heard and to take action will arise throughout the program.
ABOUT STRONG TOWNS
Strong Towns produces articles, studies, books, classes, and more free resources to support people who are making their places stronger through local action. Throughout the Community Action Lab, Strong Towns will provide access to additional resources to participants from Lake County, empowering them with tools to help strengthen Lake County from the ground up
To learn more about Strong Towns and the Community Action Lab program, contact Lauren Fisher, communications manager for Strong Towns.
Phone: 844-218-1681 • email: lauren@strongtowns.org
Amelia Swart is the creative director of 712 Marketing Solutions and handles news releases for Strong Towns. She can be reached at: www.712marketingsolutions.com