Events and activities cancelled. CDC social distance recommendations. Children schooling at home and adults working in home offices. Now that many people are self-quarantining or experiencing stay-at-home orders, why not start a hobby?
Pastfinders of South Lake County Genealogical Society suggests researching your family’s history. There is nothing more rewarding than discovering your family’s hardships and achievements over the decades. Where did they live and what were their occupations? Were they immigrants who passed through Ellis Island in New York? Did they live through wars?
Start with what you know: Write down your mom and dad’s names, dates of birth, where they lived. Who were their parents? Where were they born and when and where did they die? Make a list of aunts, uncles, and cousins, too.
After gathering this information on your family, visit PastfindersSLC.org and check out the many resources available to help you explore your family’s past. Click Helpful Links in the left list and scroll down to Genealogy: How to Get Started on Your Family Tree and check out 25 Best Genealogy Websites for Beginners. You also can create a free profile at FamilySearch.org to start your research.
Once the self-isolation is over and life returns to normal, visit Cooper Memorial Library in Clermont, where a Genealogy Room on the second floor offers even more reference materials. Patrons can access a variety of websites for free: Ancestry.com, AmerianAncestors.org and HeritageQuest.com. The room holds more than 1,700 genealogical reference books.
At this time, Pastfinders expects to resume classes at the library after the all-clear has been sounded. Classes cover beginning research, preserving your past digitally and organizing your research with Family Tree Maker computer class and more. Pastfinders also offers guest speakers who share their research knowledge at special monthly events.
The Cooper Memorial Library is closed until further notice. For more Pastfinders information, like the group on Facebook.com/PastfindersofSL.