As part of the March 4 Lake County EcoExpo, the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Lake County is sponsoring a contest for the best original essay on a conservation or climate change topic written by a senior in a Lake County public high school.
UUCLC will award $500 for first place and $250 each for two runners-up.
The topic of the essay is “How I Can Make a Difference in Lake County,” with the content to be related to conservation or climate change.
Maximum length requested is 750 words (2–3 pages). A panel of judges selected by UUCLC will determine the winners based on originality, understanding of the topic, effectiveness of presentation of the argument and literary quality. Students may only submit one essay, and all authors will be required to affirm that the essay is their own work.
Topic ideas include protecting and conserving wildlife, air, water; maintaining ecological balance; achieving smart growth to protect sensitive habitat; recycling or waste reduction; mitigation of negative impacts to health, agriculture, economy; extreme weather events; preparedness and community resilience; reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and alternative energy sources.
Submission deadline is Feb. 15, and winners will be notified March 1. The winning essays will be featured at the EcoExpo on March 4, and prizes will be awarded at a reception at the Unitarian Congregation, located at Mount Homer Road in Eustis, at 3 p.m., March 5.
To submit an essay, complete the online entry form at UULakeCounty.org/EcoEssayContest and upload your essay as directed.