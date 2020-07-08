Ethan Kaufman, a junior at Monteverde Academy, is pursuing his Eagle Scout ranking in Boy Scout Troop 225 and chose to do a project on the Montverde Academy campus to help achieve his goal.
The Eagle Scout ranking is the highest rank attainable in the Boys Scouts of America program, and only four percent of Scouts reach this level, which requires at least 21 merit badges and demonstrated Scout Spirit leadership, among other qualifications.
Once Kaufman earned the badges, he began planning his project. He worked with Meristell Shackelford, dean of the Montverde Academy Lower School, to find a project that would benefit the younger students.
Kaufman’s project included several improvements to a playground and garden area, and he recruited friends and his younger brother as volunteers, who also gave time and energy to the project. The volunteers built and installed two benches, a balance beam, a theatre-style curtain and sun shade over the outdoor stage, and repurposed pallets to create two hanging gardens, a new garden bed and a picnic table.
“I had a lot of positive experiences at the Lower School when I was younger, and I wanted to give back to the organization that has done so much for me,” Kaufman said. “I worked with Ms. Shackelford to identify how to improve the playground, and I was then able to use the resources of the Boy Scouts to get it done.”
Now that the project is completely installed, he will review his plan, budget and outcomes to prepare for a presentation before the Boys Scouts of America review board, before finally earning his Eagle Scout designation.