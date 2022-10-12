Last year, wanting to make sure that student voices were heard when we were making decisions that impact their lives, we formed the Lake County Schools Superintendent’s Student Advisory Committee.
This group of students weighed in on a variety of subjects, including food service, Chromebooks and social media challenges. They helped update the student dress code and guided changes to the policy that governs student dues and fees. They were a very helpful resource to me and to the School Board.
This year, we welcome a new group of student leaders to the committee. They recently held their first meeting and selected Jacob Quinones of Eustis High School to be the committee chairman.
They want to consider changes to the school cell phone policy and encourage schools to use their funding for the arts to promote existing programs and create new ones. They want to hold a county-wide student government conference to share best practices and build relationships with other student leaders. They also want to address ways to build student engagement and morale.
And that’s all after just one meeting.
The committee members will talk with their peers, meet monthly to discuss common concerns and bring those concerns to district leaders so they can be addressed. If we truly want to do what’s right for students in our district, then students must have a seat at the table.
I look forward to hearing more of what these students have to say.