Lake County History Day, a competition that annually involves teachers and students throughout the county, was held virtually on March 5. Several area middle schools and high schools participated in this year’s program, entering history projects related to the theme, Communication in History: The Key to Understanding.
District competitors were identified from a pool of contestants who competed at school contests throughout the county. First- and second-place winners at the district competition will advance to the Florida History Day contest, set for May, which also will be held virtually. Those who place first or second at Florida History Day will advance to the National History Day.
First- and second-place winners in categories ranging from individual and group work, to documentaries and websites include Real Life Christian students Jenni Creamer, Victoria Torres, Joseph Pinto, Londyn Lowry, Johanna Joseph, Vivyana Joseph, Sarah Henderson, Lauren Ludwig, Aidan Wiltshire, Damian Umrigar, Cole Trampe, Maximilian Hanson, Brianna Kemp, Peyton Haviland and Dahren Bonny; and Round Lake Charter students Emma Davis, Peyton Scott, Lillie Bruehl, Riley Raczkowski and Saaya LIjo; and Gray Middle School students Hailey Powers, Destiny Vaughn, Danara Ethington and Tyler Mosely.
National History Day is a national educational program for history education in schools that annually engages more than half a million students. Students research history topics and create exhibits, documentaries, performances and papers, which they may enter in competitions at the district, affiliate and national levels.
Representatives from the Mary Ellen Robertson chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution helped Lake County Schools judge the contest.
District coordinators for Lake County History Day are Natalie Heitman and Neysa Olivares-Torres of Lake County Schools Curriculum, Instruction, and Assessment Department. For more information on National History Day, visit www.nhd.org.