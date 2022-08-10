Gunfire erupted as Clermont firefighters and EMS arrived at the home of Wallace Sims Wainwright, 81, after arriving at approximately 8:15 p.m., Friday, Aug. 5, at the residence located on the 1400 block of State Road 50. It continued when Clermont Police Department officers arrived at the scene.
The incident started when Wainwright’s wife made a medical call. Wainwright immediately brandished a firearm and opened fire. Fortunately, no one was struck and the fire department and EMS immediately moved to a safe location and notified law enforcement.
As officers arrived gunfire again started, prompting an officer with the CPD to return gunfire and struck Wainwright, who stopped firing his weapon.
He immediately began receiving medical attention. He was subsequently transported to a local trauma center for further medical attention. His condition is listed as stable at this time and is still receiving medical care.
Wainwright’s wife was relocated to a safe area.
The officer who fired his weapon has been placed on administrative leave with pay pending an investigation being conducted in cooperation with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, which was requested to do such.
Clermont Police is also working with the State Attorney’s Office, which has issued the following charges:
• Attempted felony murder
• Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
• Attempted murder of law enforcement officer
Lt. Malcolm Draper issued this news release from the Clermont Police Department.