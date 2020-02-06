Group forms of veterans and on-uals who rode, repaired or supported U.S. Navy Submarines
The United States Submarine Veterans Incorporated (USSVI) is the premier submarine veterans’ organization and has as it purposes: Remembrance, Fellowship and Compassion.
We remember our departed shipmates who honorably served in submarines in war and peace. We especially honor those who perished in the great struggle of WWII. We meet and participate in group activities to keep alive the spirit and bonds of comradeship with our shipmates. To our shipmates we extend a helping hand and words of encouragement or solace when they are needed.
Through our Charitable Foundation we extend scholarships, maintain memorials, provide holiday meals to young submariner families in need and do other good works as the needs and the opportunities arise.
USSVI is a 501(c)19 Not-For-Profit Veterans Origination that is chartered in the State of Connecticut as Non-Stock Corporation. We were chartered in 1964 starting with one Base at Groton Connecticut and over the last 56 years have grown to 167 Bases with 13,250 member across 49 states.
We are starting a new USSVI Base that will meet once a month in the Clermont, Florida area.