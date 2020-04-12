NEW SUB VETS BASE READY TO START IN CLERMONT But is postponed due to the corona virus and related health concerns!
The United States Submarine Veterans Inc. (USSVI) was chartered in 1964 starting with one Base (chapter) at Groton Connecticut and over the last 56 years have grown to 168 Bases with 12,000+ members across 49 states. USSVI is a 501(c)19 Not-For-Profit Veterans Origination that is chartered in the State of Connecticut as Non-Stock Corporation.
USSVI exists for the purposes Remembrance, Fellowship and Compassion. We remember our departed shipmates who honorably served in submarines. We meet and participate in group activities to keep alive the spirit and bonds of submarine camaraderie and fellowship with our shipmates. To our ship-mates and fellow Sub Vets we extend a helping hand and words of encourage-ment or solace when they are needed. Through our Charitable Foundation we extend scholarships, maintain memorials, provide holiday meals to young submariner families in need and do other good works locally and nationwide as the need and the opportunity arises.
All qualified submariners are eligible for membership. Those not quali-fied in submarines such as a family member (wife, son, husband, and daugh-ter) or a non-family member who shows that they have interest in submarines (sub tender sailor, other member of the military services, shipyard workers, author of submarine books etc.), may become associate members.
If you would like to be a member of USSVI and a plank-owner of our new base or would like more information, please contact one of the following:
Ed Lashbrook, email edlashbrook@gmail.com, phone 757-503-1365, or Rollin Patrick, Jr., email sal1633rp@gmail.com, phone 407-496-1143.
OUR FIRST MEETING WILL BE SCHEDULED WHEN IT IS SAFE TO DO SO
Please PASS THE WORD to all who may be interested!