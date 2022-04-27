… Sugar in the evening/Sugar at supper time/Give her a “furever” home/She’ll love you for all time.
My name is Sugar and I am as sweet as my name. I am a 3-year-old German Shepherd blend and I weigh about 56 pounds. I came to my friends at The Animal League with my babies, but they have all found their forever homes and now it is my turn. I am very affectionate and sweet, and I love to cuddle and give lots of kisses once I get to know you.
I am currently learning my basic commands and will need a family willing to help me to continue to learn (BTW. I like treats). I am housetrained and would just need time to adjust to your home and schedule.
Do you like to walk? I love to go for nice, quiet, long walks and could be your companion. You could tell me all about your day or what we are going to do later. It would be great if you had a nice yard that I could continue learning how to play fetch; turns out, it is a pretty fun game
I have been patiently waiting for my new family to find me. I promise I will be a good girl and will love you to the moon and back if you just give me a chance.
Orson is at Houndhaven
If you’ve been creating a list of qualities you would like to have in your next dog — unless you are looking for a small, fluffy dog — we are sure Orson will check off the majority of the check list:
Playful and smart? Check
Loves water and attention? Check
Handsome? Oh, boy, is he ever! check-check-check-check!
There are so many wonderful things about Orson and the only reason he was surrendered to Houndhaven was due to his family not being able to provide the attention and exercise that he needs and deserves.
Orson is a gorgeous, one-and-a-half-year-old black lab. He weighs 92 pounds so he’s on a diet, and all of his running and playing is helping him to reach his weight loss goal. Orson is the definition of a true Labrador Retriever. He loves playing in the hose, the swimming pool, and getting baths, especially if he gets to play with the faucet while in the tub.
Orson loves to run, play fetch, and chew toys, and socialize.
Orson previously lived with adults and children, and three cats. He probably just made you check off even more items on your list, but wait, there’s more. He knows some basic commands and is so smart and eager to please, he will surely learn more if given the opportunity.
Orson loves to give and receive attention, will roll over for belly rubs, and takes treats gently. His favorite place to be is by your side and is making up for the attention that he missed out on early in his life.
If you’ve been looking for an amazing dog like Orson that has checked off all of the boxes on your list of what you desire in your new family member, please visit www.houndhaven.org to review our adoption policies and procedures and to complete an application.
