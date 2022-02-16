What could be better than sweets and dogs? A sweet dog named Sugar Cookie. Houndhaven saw pictures of Sugar Cookie on an animal control’s website, which showed a terribly neglected, sad girl. There was a wound down the center of her back that our vet said is consistent with a chemical burn. She earned her name because despite her discomfort and whatever happened in her past, she has the sweetest nature about her.
Sugar Cookie is a lovely, two-year-old yellow lab mix. She weighs just under 50 pounds and would like to convince you she could be a lap dog. Sugar Cookie walks nicely on her leash and will stop often to seek a hug or a few belly scratches. She loves gnawing on her Nylabone and really enjoys treats. Sugar Cookie likes other dogs, as long as they show nice manners, as she’s a lady and likes etiquette. Sugar Cookie has enjoyed playing in the yard with her new friend Watson and it’s a joy seeing her have so much fun running around and enjoying herself.
Sugar Cookie has been spayed, microchipped, and is up to date on all vaccines. Since Sugar Cookie had such a rough start in her short life, she deserves to be treated like a princess and she will reward any family in return with constant love and companionship. If you’ve been looking for a true sweetheart to join your family, please visit www.houndhaven.org to review our adoption policies and procedures and to complete an application.