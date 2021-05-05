Family Matters of Central Florida is offering its first “Friends Matter” summer camp program for pre-K through fifth grade students. The program will run in two-week sessions June 7–July 16, from 9 a.m.–1 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Camp will include academic tutoring and remediation, culinary experiences, environmental science, art, team building exercises, water days, games and competitions, mini sports clinics, service projects and more.
For more information and cost, visit www.familymatterscfl.org or email familymatterscfl@gmail.com.
Family Matters of Central Florida, Inc., is a local nonprofit that provides year-round tutoring and educational support to students in kindergarten through grade 12 at no cost, using the facilities of Grace Community Church, 14244 Johns Lake Road, Clermont.