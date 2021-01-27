June 7–11 and June 14–18, the Florida Scrub-Jay Trail will host daily fishing camps for kids ages 9 through 15.
Topics to be covered include how to fish, fish biology, catch and release techniques, fish habitats, boating safety and navigation, oaring and trolling motor operation, rod and reel assembly, types of tackle, knot tying, casting, bait, cast nets and fish cleaning.
Activities include a fishing tournament with prizes and games, including rowing competitions and casting contests. On the final day, campers will treat their families to a fish fry. Once trained, campers fish from their own boats, by themselves.
An advanced Fishing and Boating Skills Camp will be held June 21–25 for campers who previously completed at least one Fishing and Basic Boating Skills Camp at the Florida Scrub-Jay Trail.
The programs will be held at the Florida Scrub-Jay Trail, 11490 Montevista Road, in Clermont. For more information, including camp costs, email info@scrubjaytrail.org or call 352-429-5566.