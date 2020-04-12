Behind-the-scenes planning is still underway for Thrive Clermont’s most sought-after program, Summer PopUps.
The nonprofit’s popular event, back for its fourth straight year, typically takes place Tuesday evenings in June throughout various venues in South Lake County. Teens ages 13–18 select from a variety of fun, skill-building activities that allow them to get out of the house and try something new. Each evening concludes with music, food and a chance to win raffle prizes. Previous years’ activities have ranged from photography to cake decorating to fishing, self-defense and more.
“Given the current circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic, the safety and well-being of all community members is certainly at the forefront of our minds,” said Thrive Clermont founder Sheri Lewin, who said Thrive Clermont would like to give the community something to look forward to once the situation passes.
Thrive Clermont will continue to monitor the pandemic and plans to hold Summer PopUps in some fashion, even if some or all the dates are postponed. The current dates and locations are June 2 in Groveland, June 9 at the Florida Citrus Tower, and June 16 and 23 in downtown Clermont.
Thrive Clermont’s Teen Advisory Council, consisting of diverse local public and private high school students, has been volunteering time to ensure the Summer PopUps will still commence. The council is working remotely to promote the event as safely as possible, using the power of technology to conduct research and hold conference calls when searching for in-kind sponsors.
Thrive Clermont could use more volunteer help in the following ways:
Volunteer as an instructor or activity leader.
Sponsor a scholarship for one or more of the 100-plus teens who will attend Summer PopUp events, but cannot afford the nominal program fee.
Participate as an event sponsor to help cover the mission-critical program costs.
Donate a raffle item/door prize to be given away at the end of each summer PopUp night.
To offer volunteer service, visit Thriveclermont.org/summerpopups or e-mail info@thriveclermont.org.
Thrive Clermont has a goal of empowering teens in central Florida through skill-building, socialization and mentoring programs offered year-round. To learn more about the 501(C)(3) organization and to stay up to date with the latest information, visit https://www.Thriveclermont.org and follow the organization’s social media communications.