Dear Champions,
Summer is in full swing here in the City of Clermont.
Our popular Champions Splash Park is open daily. Many residents and visitors are enjoying the splash pad, as well as the neighboring white sand beach at Waterfront Park.
With all of our lakeside attractions, it is no wonder that Clermont was named among America’s 15 best lake towns by Travel + Leisure magazine last month.
One of my favorite lakeside summer events is Red, White and Boom, the city’s annual Fourth of July celebration.
Although we did not have the event last year due to the pandemic, we are excited for its return. We hope you will join us from 7–10 p.m. Sunday, July 4, at Waterfront Park.
I will make opening remarks at 7 p.m. at the Highlander Pavilion, followed by the National Anthem, a presentation of colors and an invocation. Enjoy DJ music and visit our food trucks for classic treats like hot dogs and ice cream.
Of course, I am especially looking forward to the fireworks show at 9:15 p.m. over Lake Minneola. This year, we added a viewing area at Victory Pointe Park to encourage attendees to spread out. Bring your chairs and blankets.
Free parking is available along the streets and in public lots throughout downtown.
June 12 was a day for the dogs at the city’s first Pups in the Park event. I was amazed to see so many dogs and owners come out for the fun at Lake Hiawatha Preserve. I helped judge the dog swimsuit contest and was impressed with the creativity.
I would like to wrap up this month’s column with a few updates.
Regarding the open city manager position, Strategic Government Resources is working on recruitment. The job posting closes July 5. We look forward to seating our next city manager soon after.
In City Council news, Election Qualifying closed June 11 for City Council Seats 2 and 4. Incumbents Jim Purvis and Ebo Entsuah qualified for Seats 2 and 4, respectively; because they were unopposed, there will not be an election.
Lastly, the city has been nominated in three categories for Lake and Sumter Style Magazine’s Best of the Best 2021. We hope you will vote by July 10 for the Great Clermont Campout in the categories of best festival/event (#132) and family fun (#139), as well as for the Clermont Performing Arts Center for performing arts (#136).
Until Next Time,
Tim Murry
Clermont Mayor