TAVARES — A new summer learning opportunity is available for students entering kindergarten for the 2022-23 school year and are in need of additional support.
The program is designed to help students get acclimated to learning in a classroom setting and introduce early literacy and math skills, giving them a jumpstart on kindergarten before the new school year begins in August.
It will be offered at Lost Lake, Fruitland Park and Sorrento elementary schools. Breakfast and lunch will be served, but transportation will not be provided.
The program will start 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m., on Monday, July 18, and continue through Thursday, July 28. It will be closed on Friday.
Space is limited, and registration ends on July 7.
A registration form is available online at https://forms.gle/EBtEyBw4dWWRQyje7
Students who are not currently enrolled in Lake County Schools must complete the LCS Enrollment Form prior to registering for this opportunity. The LCS enrollment form is available on every school website under the “Information” tab or by visiting your child’s zoned school.
Sherri Owens is the Communications Coordinator for Lake County Schools. She may be reached at: OwensS@lake.k12.fl.us