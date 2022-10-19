Suncreek Brewery in Downtown Clermont just celebrated its fourth anniversary and found-ers Bill and Sheila Downs are ex-cited about the future. Focused on producing quality beer for its patrons while providing a great work environment for its staff, Suncreek has grown from pro-ducing about 200 gallons a year in the Downs’s garage to brewing over 50,000 gallons yearly for its taproom, hotels, bars, retailers, restaurants, theme parks and attractions. Suncreek recently opened the walk-up Suncreek Cafe to enhance its taproom ex-perience and provide additional food options that complement its beer offerings.
But the Downs’s aren’t done yet. “We’re expanding our Clermont brewhouse, opening another taproom - restaurant in Lake County, and continuing to invest in the downtown experience with festivals and family-friendly entertainment options,” Bill said. Suncreek hosts Trivia Tuesdays and Beer Bingo on Wednesdays with live music from Thursday through Sunday. Its Suntoberfest is scheduled for Oct 22-23 in front of the brewery.
The Downs’s say they and their staff are grateful for their success. “We’ve grown a bit since those Saturdays in the garage, but our values are the same; be humble, charitable, and supportive of the community that supports us while always being a great destination for your downtime,” Sheila said.