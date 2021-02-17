The public is welcome to stop by for breakfast at Groveland-Mascotte American Legion Post 239 Feb. 21 to purchase a full breakfast, 9–11 a.m. You can order eggs (fixed your way), along with pancakes, sausage, potatoes, coffee, orange juice and toast, all for a donation of $6.
The Post is now open Fridays and Sundays, 3–6 p.m., and Saturdays from noon to 6 p.m. All veterans are welcome.
The next membership meeting will be held March 8. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the meeting starts at 6 p.m.
All functions are located at 307 American Legion Way in Mascotte. For more information, contact Don Grieb at 352-874-2623.