Numerous police departments across the nation have K-9 units. Fire departments are associated with dalmations. Even the U.S. Forest Service has Smokey Bear. Now the Kiwanis Club of Clermont has a new (honorary member), Sunny the Therapy Pup, who was installed the week of Sept. 19-24 at its annual awards banquet.
Sunny is currently training as a service dog to assist children and others in the field of literacy. His handler, Read to Sydney’s Thom Battisto, is a member and partner of the club.
Sunny participates in children’s reading sessions at Cooper Memorial Library on a monthly basis, as well as other local literacy functions in the South Lake Community. Visit Read to Sydney’s Facebook page for dates and times.
Call 407-247-8595 to schedule a visit or learn more about available programs.