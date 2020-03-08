Superior Residences of Clermont offers the finest senior living experiences for those needing assisted living or memory care services.
ARTFUL dining - Food is a science, an art and a social experience. The science is about creating healthy and well-balanced meals. Today, however, culinary preparation and presentation has become an art form, combining the best of taste and appearance. And, whether snacking or dining, food is more often the common ground over which people get together to socialize – a happy soul is a healthy body! Join us for lunch!
ZESTFUL Activities - Staying active, nurturing friendships and caring for your health is living your best life. Superior Residences is a unique assisted living residence that encourages an active lifestyle and daily fun for seniors. The Superior Residences activity calendar is filled with options to keep residents active, engaged with friends and enjoying an improved overall quality of life. After all, Assisted Living is meant to be fun! Join us for an activity!
HEARTFUL Care – Our Assisted Living community provides customized care and services, with staff available 24/7 to assist with daily needs, personal and medication assistance. With 24-hour staff, residents and family members have peace of mind that care is always available. For those who have been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and dementia, our community residents can be assured that they will receive the care that they need beyond what traditional assisted living communities can provide. Join our Family!