Editor’s note: The News Leader has reached out to the Lake County Republican Party and its president, Walter Price for its reaction and comments. It never received a reply. Also, following the article is the transcript of the press conference, printed verbatim.
On Aug. 2, Supervisor of Elections Alan Hays held a press conference in which he took to task the Republican Party of Lake County, which he said was working in conjunction with a group called Florida4America.org.
Hays said the two had mailed material to potential voters that contained information that is false, as well as was attempting to sow doubt about the integrity of the electoral process in Lake County.
In his effort to dispel the information he claimed is false, he pointed out four statements that had been contained in the mailers:
No mail in ballots had been sent to anyone who had not requested one
To let the Supervisor of Elections know a ballot had been sent in error
If told they had already voted (and what to do)
That their ballot will be destroyed or spoiled, thus making it invalid
To each of the four points above, Hays refuted the statements made, starting with the claim ballots had been mailed to those who had not requested one. No ballots have been mailed to anyone who hadn’t requested one.
“Now I freely acknowledge some voters may have forgotten they requested to be mailed a ballot for all elections in 2020, but each of those requests remain valid until December 31, 2022, unless the voter cancels the request,” he said.
As for people to report they had received a mail-in ballot by error, there was no error, Hays emphasized.
He was most emphatic addressing if someone is told they have already voted.
“If they tell you that you’ve already voted, step outside and call the Sheriff’s office immediately,” he said. “That is not the proper procedure.”
The proper procedure, he explained, is for a voter to be issued a provisional ballot by the clerk at the voting site, whether the site is an early voting site, or an election day precinct polling site. The canvassing board would make the determination of whether or not to count the ballot.
Lastly, he called it “bogus” that a person’s ballot would either be destroyed or spoiled, thus invalidating it. Every ballot is accounted for, he stated and further explained the process to guarantee all ballots are reconciled.
As he closed out the press conference Hays castigated both offending parties in no uncertain terms.
“These two organizations, The Republican Party of Lake County and Florida4America.org, should be ashamed of their scurrilous conduct and apologize to the voters of Lake County and to this office,” said Hays. “Shame on them.”