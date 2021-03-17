Throughout March, Houndhaven, Inc., a non-profit, no-kill dog rescue shelter, will receive donations through sales of reusable Community Bags this month at the Clermont Winn Dixie.
The Community Bag Program is a reusable bag program that features two reusable Community Bags and allows customers to direct a donation to a non-profit organization when a bag is purchased. Houndhaven receives a $1 donation every time either of the reusable Community Bags are purchased at the Clermont store in March. These reusable bags can be found on the reusable bag rack at the store. Look for the bags with a tag that features a blue heart with “$1” in it. The bags cost $2.50 each.
To help Houndhaven even more, you can fill the bag with items such as canned dog food, paper towel, bleach, dishwasher soap, HE laundry soap and kitchen trash bags and leave it for Houndhaven at the grocery store’s Customer Service Desk.
Houndhaven, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit charity based in Minneola. Founded in 2000, the organization has rescued more than 1,500 dogs and puppies, provided them veterinary care and placed them in homes. Houndhaven is operated entirely by donations and volunteer help.
Learn more and see current dogs at www.houndhaven.org. For more information on the Community Bag Program, visit seg.bags4mycause.com.