Maryanne Oketch is the winner of Survivor Season 42! Despite being considered one of the weakest players, Maryanne convinced the jury she was the most deserving between her, Mike Turner (one vote), and Romeo Escobar (no votes) in the May 25 finale of the CBS reality competition.
Here, Maryanne chats with TV Insider about her win, from pre-game preparation and early game mistakes to the strategic moves that led her to victory.
Are you proud of yourself? How do you feel?
Maryanne Oketch: I feel amazing. It feels so good to say, “My name’s Maryanne, I’m the Survivor Season 42 winner.” I’m so happy I can finally go out and say it!
Will you be introducing yourself that way now?
Oh my goodness, no. But I did go down and tell my family, “you must call me by Millionaire-yanne now, or, like, we will have a problem.” [Laughs.]
I think you won because you figured out the meaning of everyone’s actions. You weren’t just reacting. Once you realized you were out of the loop in the merge, you course corrected and set yourself up to not only get Omar out, who had been running everything, but also set yourself up to be safe enough to not need to use your idol.
Oh, yeah. That was great. It was so nice knowing that I could bring a souvenir home. [Laughs]
How did you feel when, in the jury, Jonathan kind of tried to take credit for that 3-2-2 vote? He was speaking out of a lack of information, so it makes sense that he would ask more questions about this. But I thought you explained your whole strategy well.
Of course I understand where Jonathan was coming from, because Jonathan did organically think of taking out Omar as well — separate from me — during the final Final Seven cycle. But I decided to take out Omar after the Final Seven Tribal separately. And because he went and approached Mike, it seemed like I was trying to take credit for him.
A lot of times, multiple people will think up the same idea. A good example of it is when you see Hai’s vote out. Multiple people wanted Hai out. It doesn’t mean that one person wanted him out, and that person takes all the credit. But I understand what Jonathan was doing, because he was concerned that I was like, “Oh, this is my move,” when it wasn’t, actually. So I tried to explain to him, “No, I’m not saying that you didn’t think of it. I’m saying that I also thought of it as well.”
You were the leader of that strategy, though. If it weren’t for your extra vote and the way you coordinated everything, it wouldn’t have happened. Mike and Jonathan (in what viewers saw in the episode, at least) weren’t campaigning as hard for that plan as you were, so you were the puppeteer there to get the master puppeteer out.
After that challenge, I was fighting. I was like, “We need to get Omar out, this is the plan.” I remember sitting down next to the shelter and running through the numbers between Mike and Jonathan, being like, “this is why this is the best plan. If you two vote this way, it’s foolproof. It’s perfect. It’s amazing.” So I did go and really drive who voted for who in that section.
Was there anything that wasn’t shown on camera that made you realize that Omar had been running the show for a while?
Yeah! Actually, after the Final Seven Tribal, I physically saw Omar give the idol back to Mike, so that was when the veil was lifted for me. Mike trusted Omar enough to give him his idol and hold on to it, so that means that Omar is in with more people than I thought he was. I saw him as the bird keeper, and I was like the bird. He was just going to go and take me in my cage all the way to the end.