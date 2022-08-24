Wallace Sims Wainwright, 81, who was involved in a shootout with Clermont Police on Aug. 5 has died.
The Clermont Police Department was notified this past weekend that Wainwright had passed away at 12:11 a.m., Aug. 13, having succumbed to his wounds, which the preliminary Medical Examiner’s Office report listed as the result of a gunshot wound of the right flank and complications thereof.
A complete report from the Medical Examiner’s Office is expected in four to six weeks, which will include any and/or all other significant conditions contributing to death.
The incident of Aug. 5 began at approximately 8:15 p.m., when First Responders and the Clermont Fire Department arrived at a residence on the 1400 block of State Road 50 regarding a medical call, which had been placed by Wainwright’s wife. (She was later removed from the scene, unharmed.)
Wainwright displayed a firearm and began shooting, prompting first responders and firefighters to retreat to a safe location and notify the Clermont Police Department, which also came under attack.
A CPD officer returned gunfire and struck Wainwright, at which time he ceased firing. He immediately was provided medical attention and transported to a local trauma center. His condition at the time was listed as stable.
Wainwright’s next of kin was notified. Clermont Police Department Officers and Investigators continue to cooperate with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s Investigation.