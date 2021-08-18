According to the Clermont Police Department Facebook page, the suspect in a hit-and-run that occurred July 26 has been identified as Brandon Brown. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.
Brown is a suspect in multiple hit and run crashed that occurred at approximately 4:16 p.m. In the photo originally posted Brown was identified wearing a silver chain and matching bracelet, has a tattoo sleeve on his right arm extending to the knuckles, and on the front of both shins. At the time of the picture being posted, it also stated he had been last seen carrying a small gym bag.
Anyone knowing his whereabouts is asked to contact the Clermont Police Department at 352-394-5588, or Crimeline, 800-423-8477.