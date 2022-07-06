On Jan. 11, Clermont Police Officers responded to a vehicle crash with injuries in the vicinity of U.S. 27 and Legendary Boulevard. Two vehicles were involved with multiple occupants having serious injuries, and a 17-year-old female passenger declared deceased at the scene.
Following a months-long investigation, a 17-year-old male who was the driver of one of the vehicles has been arrested and charged with vehicular homicide, a second degree felony. The Lake County Sheriff’s Warrants Unit took the defendant into custody.
The investigation ivolved cooperation between the Clermont PD Traffic Department and the Lake County State Attorney’s Office. It included toxicology reports, traffic crash reconstruction and witness interviews.