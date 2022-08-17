At approximately 11 p.m., Aug.3, Clermont Police Officers responded to a call regarding a gas station armed robbery incident. The gas station was located in the 100 block of U.S. 27.
According to the cashier, two adult males robbed the business at gunpoint and fled in an awaiting car.
Officers and detectives quickly began an investigation and coordinated with surrounding agencies.
Within half an hour, the Astatula Police Department called and stated that they had the suspects and suspect vehicle.
After a thorough investigation and working closely with the Astatula Police Department, CPD officers and detectives were able to positively identify the suspects and make arrests. Upon searching the vehicle, the mask, guns, gloves and stolen cash were found inside.
Patrick Antonio Brown, of Mount Dora, was charged with robbery with a weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill.
Dustin Travis Perdue, of Tavares, was charged with robbery with a weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, and larceny petit theft.
Both are suspected of committing numerous crimes in central Florida.