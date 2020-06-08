Cheyenne is a 3-year old Jack Russell terrier mix that weighs 20 pounds. She sadly has sat in a cage for over four months until A Forever Home Animal Rescue was able to rescue her. She loves to play, and is energetic and very strong. She is better suited for older children. She walks well on a leash, is great with other dogs and is crate trained.
Her adoption donation is $250, which includes her spay, vaccinations and microchip. She is heartworm negative and on monthly preventative.
For more information or to schedule a meet-and-greet with Cheyenne, contact Lori via phone or text at 407-221-1855, or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com. The organization follows all social distancing protocols. You can apply to adopt by using the online adoption form at
http://www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org/adoption-information-2.
Stop by A Forever Home Animal Rescue for a visit seven days a week at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares between noon and 4 p.m. Volunteers are always needed. For more information about fostering, volunteering and A Forever Home Animal Rescue, Inc., visit http://www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org.