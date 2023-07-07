If you ask Nancy Guido what some of her favorite, most vivid memories are, she will tell you they are of her time living in Calabria, Italy.
She remembers the beautiful little town she grew-up in, where she went to school and even some of the people she knew there.
What is perhaps quite astonishing about her incredible memory is the fact that Nancy turned 102 years-old July 5 - and she’s showing no signs of slowing down.
“I keep thinking about my time in Italy,” said a sprightly Nancy. “I was eight years-old when my Italian parents Rocco and Concetta brought me and my sister Marie to America. I loved it there and I wish I could go back to visit.”
Nancy’s father Rocco, a merchant, first travelled to America in search of the American Dream. He found it, and he sent for Concetta and their two daughters to join him in Fort Lee Borough, New Jersey.
None of them could speak English when they arrived at Ellis Island, but they learned the language and made a life for themselves, welcoming two more children Inez and Frankie.
Nancy became a secretary and she met her husband Carmen, a World War Two army veteran, at the local roller skating rink. They got married in 1943 and eventually settled in Saddle Brook, New Jersey with their daughter Cheryl until Carmen passed away aged 92.
In 2018, Cheryl, who lives in Clermont, moved her mother to Florida so that she could be closer to her family including her grand-daughter Brittany, and great-grand-daughter Faye.
“My mom has lived a long, fulfilled life, one that most people aren’t lucky enough to live,” said Cheryl. “She is remarkable, really. She doesn’t even look her age!
“I think that her secret to a long life is maybe the fact she always ate healthy, and she was always on the go exercising and socializing with her friends. Mom was very family orientated and she loved being around people. She made the most of her life.”
To celebrate her remarkable 102 years on this earth, staff at the Madison at Clermont assisted living facility where Nancy lives, threw her an amazing birthday party.
There was a singer, Ritters ice cream, lots of cake and even a petting zoo of a baby goat, a beautiful white unicorn, a donkey, and a mama goat.
Residents and friends of Nancy all joined in the fun at the party that was also attended by Cheryl and staff. It was a fitting party for a beautiful lady who has captured the hearts of everyone at Madison.
Jamie Lu, Executive Director of Madison at Clermont, said that Nancy is a popular member of the assisted living community.
“She is so sweet,” said Lu. “She participates in all the activities we have to offer, and she exercises every day, which is pretty amazing.
“Nancy also encourages other residents to go the activities and she will help anyone out if she can. Nancy is what makes us love our job so much!”