East Ridge HS Jazz Ambassadors kick off season
The East Ridge High School Jazz Ambassadors are ready to kick off their 2021-22 season, starting 6 p.m., Thursday at East Ridge High School. Two days later, from 12:45-1:30 p.m., Saturday, it’s on to Pig on the Pond.
For a number of the musicians, this is going to be their final year performing as one, as a number of them have been together seven years, having started in middle school.
It is somewhat bittersweet, particularly as they lost a number of opportunities to perform because of the pandemic, including being kept from the festival circuit last year.
Still, there was a bright spot, as what is slated to become an annual tradition, the Mardi Gras Concert. Started in Spring 2021, that concert, held outside the school band room, was well received, and created the feel of a street parade in New Orleans, as well as a “return to normalcy” of a sort.
Now it is on to Autumn Jazz Night, the next leg in the Jazz Ambassadors new legacy, and the music promises to be “hot ‘n’ sweet” while all the while “a cool breeze.” It’s nothing less than what’s expected, according to Jack Hart, East Ridge High School band director, who said he could not be more proud of the Jazz Ambassadors and how strongly they’ve banded together to become a superior, all-state jazz band.
“These students just go at it, improv, and they allow each other to grow and push each other,” he said.
Their goal is to raise enough funds so that every member will be able to compete in the Music in the Parks music festival held at Busch Gardens in Tampa. The festival takes place near the end of the school year and is also the opportunity to enjoy a day at the park to commemorate the seniors who will be graduating.
WANT TO GO?
Oct. 14 • 6:30 p.m.
East Ridge High School Auditorium
13322 Excalibur Road, Clermont
Tickets will be sold at the door for $7 or reserved tickets for $10 through ERHS Band Parent Association.
Oct.16 • 12:45-1:30 p.m.
Pig on the Pond
Waterfront Park, Clermont
Beth J. Henkel is tasked with handling publicity for the East Ridge High School Jazz Ambassador Parents club.