Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida is inviting the community to a virtual behind-the-scenes look at its facilities to hear how the organization is continuing to feed hope during these difficult times.
March 30, 10–11 a.m., participants who register for the “Food for Thought” virtual tour will be granted access to the organization’s warehouse via Zoom to see how the food bank has been able to distribute enough food for 300,000 meals a day. Attendees will also hear about the different programs Second Harvest maintains to help feed anyone who faces food insecurity across Lake, Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Volusia and Brevard counties.
For a year, Second Harvest has doubled its daily distribution numbers as a direct result of the economic impact from the COVID-19 pandemic. The organization needs the community’s help more than ever to continue at these elevated levels. Since March 2020, Second Harvest has served 96 million meals.
Additional virtual behind-the-scenes programs will be held April 13 and April 27, both running 10–11 a.m.
For more information about signing up for a “Food for Thought” tour, visit www.FeedHopeNow.Org/Tour. The events are via Zoom, and participants will not appear on video or audio unless they choose to enable these features.