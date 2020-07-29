The Education Foundation of Lake County recently announced that the Take Stock in Children Program, serving Lake and Sumter counties, has once again rated Gold at the state level.
Take Stock in Children (TSIC) is a scholarship and mentoring program designed to break the cycle of poverty for low income, academically qualified students by providing opportunities for a post-secondary education. Students who begin the program in the 10th grade are provided volunteer mentors, college and career readiness resources and, upon graduation from high school, a scholarship which can be used toward any Florida public college or university, or to a vocational/trade school.
Each year, TSIC programs in all 67 Florida counties are graded on how well they fulfill requirements of the program, which includes ensuring mentors meet with students, helping students prepare for college and managing data. This is the second year in a row that the Lake and Sumter program received a Gold scorecard, the highest level a program can receive.
“This team worked hard under difficult circumstances to make sure our students were taken care of, especially toward the end of the school year when schools were closed and they had to find creative ways to facilitate mentor meetings and readiness workshops,” said Carman Cullen, executive director of the Education Foundation of Lake County, which oversees the local TSIC program. “Our biggest thrill is that 40 TSIC scholars were among the class of 2020 graduates, and they are now on their way to pursuing their career dreams.”
The Lake and Sumter affiliate recently inducted 37 new students into the program and will serve a total of 143 students in public high schools throughout the two counties in the 2020–2021 school year.
Each student in the program is matched with a volunteer adult mentor, and Take Stock is currently recruiting mentors for the upcoming year.
Traditionally, mentors meet with their student mentees at least three times per month on the school campus for at least 30 minutes per session.
“Mentoring may look a little different this year, depending on how the schools will accommodate CDC guidelines, but it will still happen,” said Connie Kolisnyk, program manager.
For more information on how you can get involved, call 352-787-6576, visit EdFoundationLake.com/TSICLakeSumter or email TSIC@lake.k12.fl.us.