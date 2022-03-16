Mandy Cooke, with Take Stock in Children (TSIC), recently headed the guest program at the Kiwanis Club of South Lake.
For those who may be unaware, TSIC is a scholarship and mentoring program for high school students from financially disadvantaged families that involves a series of rigid requirements.
Upon acceptance into the program, students sign a contract agreeing that while in high school they will:
• Maintain a 2.5 GPA with no 9-week grades below a C
• Attend school regularly
• Be in good standing with regard to behavior at school
• Meet with a mentor for 30-minutes each week
• Attend mandatory TSIC events.
Upon graduation, the students are awarded a scholarship for tuition roughly equivalent to an Associates Degree.
TSIC mentors are community members with a heart for children. They help the students keep on track for graduating and pursuing their post-secondary education. When they visit with the students (either virtually or in person), the discussion can be about anything from daily life to their future plans.
Some mentors even go the extra mile and attend sporting events or performances their mentees are involved with. Having another adult in their lives that the student is not related to, or receiving grades from, can make a big difference in their lives, explained Cooke.
WANT TO LEARN MORE?
For additional information about Take Stock in Children, to inquire about becoming a mentor, or to make a donation, visit: www.edfoundationlake.com/TSICLakeSumter.
ABOUT KIWANIS
Kiwanis International is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to improving the world one child at a time. The Kiwanis Club of South Lake meets every Thursday morning at 7:30 a.m., at the Citrus Tower Conference Center, 2757 Citrus Tower Boulevard. For additional information about Kiwanis, visit: kcosl.org or: Kiwanis.org
Jennifer Ganley is the vice president and media chair for the Kiwanis Club of South Lake.