When I woke around 3:45 a.m. last Tuesday, I was unable to get back to sleep – and then I remembered Nov. 8 was not only Election Day, it was also the day of the lunar eclipse and “blood moon.”
I grabbed my camera and headed outside.
According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Weather Service, “A lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun casts Earth’s shadow onto the Moon. For this to happen, the Earth must be physically between the Sun and Moon with all three bodies lying on the same plane of orbit. A lunar eclipse can only occur during a Full Moon and when the Moon passes through all or a portion of Earth’s shadow.”
And that blood moon?
“Many times during lunar totality, the color of the Moon will take on a dark red hue or brown/orange color,” NOAA says. “As sunlight passes through Earth’s atmosphere, the blue-light is scattered out. The amount of illumination of the Moon will vary depending on how much dust is in the Earth’s atmosphere.”
Unfortunately, there was fast-moving cloud cover while I stood and watched the show, so I was unable to get clear photos. Fortunately, I did get a few shots and enjoyed seeing the celestial changes before the clouds completely hid the moon, dawn broke and my workday began.