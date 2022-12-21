“Good morning, Mr. Dunn-Rankin, you had an opinion piece titled ``Should we just say no to immigrants?`` with an immigrant giving her opinion on it. I am also an immigrant and wanted to give a differing opinion.
I love America and especially Florida and all she stands for and provides, but I love Cuba much more. Recently things have gotten very very bad there, even worse than the Special Period of the nineties, and much of my family and others are immigrating to Florida now.
The same thing happened with Venezuelans a couple years ago and is overall the trend I see coming from many latinoamericano countries and my experiences talking to many of these recent immigrants nearly every day.
The one concern I have is how sustainable all this immigration is. There is a brain drain and labor drain happening in latinoamerica, and with all of our doctors and scientists and everyday laborers moving to the states, I wonder how things will ever improve in our home countries.
I can only foresee things becoming much worse back home and many more waves of immigration coming to American shores, which will exponentially deteriorate the home countries, creating a vicious cycle. America is the greatest nation in the world, but I would like to see Cuba and Venezuela and others become great, also.
I feel we need to organize ourselves into better oppositions against the governments and ideologies that corrupt our motherlands, oppositions with real leadership to drive forward change and realize the solution to our problems is not to abandon the sinking ships but to work together to plug the holes and fix the sails.
We need to take the examples and experiences we learn here and use them to succeed where our forefathers failed and create governments of prosperity and peace on our soil. And this must be done without the aid of the U.S. government. Time and time again, Uncle Sam has led disastrous coups or propped-up paper men that abuse our people and exploit our resources.
This is our own fight and we need to meet and organize with other latinos in our communities and maintain communication with organizations back home so that we may one day be able to return and build a better home.
America, one cannot deny that the institutions of America are the reason for its success, as these are institutions that foster success and enterprise. The rule of law, balances of political power, republicanism, and the systems in place to foster growth and development though flawed at times, are fundamentally superior to whichever systems may exist in latinoamerica.
What latinos in exile and latinos back home need to do is organize themselves better and find leaders to organize movements to put pressure on governments to change. But as long as the workforce and intellectuals leave with no desire of returning, then the problems will never get fixed.” G
Thanks, G, for writing and sharing a unique perspective about immigration. The more we allow talented immigrants into our country, the harder we make it for our neighboring countries to be successful. Readers, what do you think?
Share your thoughts.
