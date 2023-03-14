On Feb. 23, a public-private entity, the Lake Economic Area Development (LEAD) Partnership — a conglomeration consisting of government, private businesses, chambers of commerce, educational and workforce organizations as well as other stakeholders to collectively drive positive economic growth here in Lake County — formally introduced itself.
Its successful launch included a presentation to many area dignitaries, developers, investors, construction companies, farmers, non-profit organizations and mom and pop entrepreneurs at the Bella Collina, in Montverde, with participating businesses ranging from international distribution companies to entrepreneurial start-ups.
The purpose of the event, which also served as the opportunity to network, was to promote Lake County as an advantageous location, due to a workforce, as well as enjoying the benefits of the Lake County.
The top officers of LEAD presented their conceptual plans for collaborative economic development efforts, with the goal of sharing how businesses and organizations could engage in creating a thriving future in partnership with LEAD.
“LEAD is all about promoting and helping build successful entrepreneurs while also assisting established companies to grow and flourish here in Lake County,” said Ray Villegas, vice president. “LEAD has begun to concentrate our first efforts with CEOs of businesses, banks, IT companies, accounting firms and every start-up organization that can benefit from leveraging help from LEAD to more effectively jump start their organizations.”
He and the others — Doug Shields as the Lake County Commissioner; Lance Sewell from the LEAD Board of Directors and President at South Lake Hospital/Orlando Health; and Kevin Sheilley Manager at LEAD, and several others — delved into the three primary components of economic development:
- New business attraction
- Business retention
- Business creation.
“We will promote Lake County to attract more businesses that will create the best jobs possible with higher wages. We will be going after organizations that deal with logistics, distribution, manufacturing, agribusiness and anything that will help strengthen the Lake County economy,” said Tim Vanderhoof. “Kroger’s and Amazon are impressive examples of prime businesses that have come here to Lake County with advanced technologies with investors, robotics, higher wage jobs and new resources.”
“We really do want to help assist, retain and grow all of our Lake County businesses and organizations,” said Kevin Sheilley.
The presentations struck a chord with attendees, among them Groveland City Manager Mike Hein.
“I am very excited to see the launch of this public-private sector partnership,” he said. “We plan to work closely with LEAD.”
Another person impressed was Banks Helfrich, a sustainability farmer.
“I am excited to see that LEAD will help bring Lake County new awareness and resources that will help us grow in a sensible, smart, stable and sustainable way by working with developers, investors and our public policy makers in order to support and grow our Lake County ecosystem and economy,” Helfrich said.
TO LEARN MORE
Ray Villegas, IOM Vice President of LEAD/Business Creation Lake Economic Area Development Partnership
600 Market St.
Leesburg
352-764-4123
Email: ray@leadinglake.com