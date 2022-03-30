Dear Karen,
What are the risks of falls for seniors?
Dear Readers,
In 1736, Benjamin Franklin created a saying that we still use today: “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.” At the time, he used it to prompt Philadelphians to take precautions against fires. Today, most everyone has fire extinguishers and an escape plan ready in case of a home or building fire.
As Floridians, we diligently prepare for hurricane warnings. Most of us consider in advance for shelter, food, water, medical devices, prescriptions, lighting and important documents.
What about falls?
Vison problems are a big risk factor for trips and falls. Getting eye exams every year and using “daylight” bulbs are a good way to ensure better visibility. Is there plenty of light going into your basement, attic and garage? Are your hand railings secure inside and outside on your stairways, ramps and any uneven surfaces?
Eighty percent of all falls occur in the bathroom and result in bruises, scrapes, broken bones, head injury and spinal cord injury. A whopping 60% of these injuries happen to seniors. A short list for prevention include grab bars, non-slip mats, non-skid rugs, raised toilet seats, eye-level shelves and nighttime lighting.
Taking that ounce of prevention is an especially good idea for specific fall risk factors. The CDC includes other risks, such as body weakness, poor balance, foot pain, poor footwear, medications and Vitamin D deficiency.
All factors can be lessened by evaluating your risks, reviewing your medications and doing strength and balance exercises. Removing clutter inside and outside your home and keeping pathways clear are other safety steps.
Many people who have already fallen become afraid that they may fall again and consequently less active or even depressed. This actually weakens their body and increases their risk factors.
What about those with dementia?
All of the above preventative suggestions are appropriate for those with cognitive decline, and all head injuries can be the beginning or worsening of memory loss. Those already with dementia have risk factors beyond those already mentioned, and their rate of falls is almost doubled. Impaired judgment, sensory perception and the inability to communicate with their caregivers add additional risks. Patterned carpets can cause dizziness and imbalance, and black mats can even be perceived as holes. Noise levels can become overwhelming at times, resulting in anxiety and nervousness causing a general unsteadiness.
We may have heard these tips before, but how many of us are doing something about it? Franklin’s phrase is indeed true for fall prevention. Let’s all take action now. It may be difficult or impossible to repair the damages after we fall.
Visit www.moment-making.com to learn more about caregiving and to submit your questions, challenges and successes. Karen Cochran Beaulieu, a resident of Sumter County, is the author of the book, “Moments that Matter, a roadmap for caregivers and their loved ones with memory loss.”