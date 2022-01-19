Attendance was small with only six people from the public present; yet who were enthusiastic, as the Coffee and Conversation session resumed for the first time since the pandemic. They came prepared, with pen and paper, to learn and converse about county and school related matters currently on their minds.
Held Jan. 12 at the Citrus Coffee Co., located at the base of the iconic Citrus Tower, the event featured Lake County Commission Chairman Sean Parks (District 2), School Board member Marc Dodd (School District 3), and Tax Collector David Jordan.
Dodd addressed staffing issues in schools, saying it’s an “all hands on deck” situation, with various members of school staff not typically in classrooms filling in as substitutes to keep the schools up and running.
The most glaring staff shortage he discussed is in bus drivers, as it is hard enough to compete for bus drivers with the local theme parks, but now schools have many missing time due to COVID. He said he did not anticipate a need to close any Lake County school because of a staff shortage.
“The quality of instruction may be temporarily affected by not having the regular teachers consistently in the classroom, but the schools will remain open,” he said.
Derek Smith of Clermont came to the event to discuss growth in the county. After the session concluded, he believed his concerns had been adequately addressed.
“I am worried Lake County, and Clermont in particular, is growing faster than infrastructure will allow,’ said Smith. “And after speaking with them I’m comfortable they have a good handle on the issue.”
ABOUT COFFEE AND CONVERSATIONS
Coffee and Conversations was a regular event prior to the pandemic, typically attracting 25-50 people, according to Parks.
“It’s a great way to meet with residents and discuss issues in a less formal setting than at a council meeting, and to bring some attention to a local small business,” said Parks. “Many people don’t feel comfortable lining up at a council meeting and talking at a podium in front of a hundred or so people. These events allow residents some one-on-one time with myself, School Board member Dodd, or Tax Collector Jordan.”
Among those in the sparse audience happy to take advantage of the intimate setting was long-time Clermont resident Maria Warren, who said she was excited to meet each of the Lake County officials in attendance and have so much individual time with them.
“I left Communist Cuba in 1970 for the United States and am starting to see some of the same steps being taken here as in Cuba during Castro’s early years. I wanted to come out and meet some of the local leaders and get more involved in the process,” said Warren.
Despite the low turnout, Parks was not deterred and plans to continue hosting Coffee and Conversations regularly.
“This is the first event of its kind since the pandemic, and we didn’t promote it much in advance, so I’m pleased with the outcome,” he said.