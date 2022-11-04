This past Thursday, Nov. 3, the South Lake Chamber of Commerce hosted its 11th Annual Taste of South Lake Festival & Business Expo at Waterfront Park.
Dozens of food, organization and business vendors entertained an estimated crowd of 1200 with appetizers, entrees, desserts, alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, complimentary gifts and photo opportunities.
“This really was a fun event! We loved being able to share some of our southern barbecue while seeing our regular loyal clients and meeting many new friends,” said Dennis Cheplick, head chef at Ellie Lou’s BBQ. He reminisced about their first year involved. “The first time we participated in 2019, we were honored with the ‘Best Entrée’ Award. It’s always a great time.”
That viewpoint was seconded time and again by vendors.
“We are very proud to always participate in SLCC, Clermont and South Lake events to support our community with our award-winning desserts,” said Tammi McCoy, co-owner of Ritter’s Frozen Custard, who was busy with her team handing out a variety of free frozen desserts.
“Events like this are what make this South Lake community so amazing! We are happy to have participated in this successful SLCC event for years,” said Merideth Nagel, as she and her team shared freshly made vodka legacy lemonade drinks.
“The SLCC Taste of South Lake is absolutely the greatest Downtown Clermont event of the year! It's the perfect opportunity for all of our area restaurants and businesses to meet and greet our local community,” said Darren Johnson, the owner of Clermont Brewing Company.
THIS YEAR’S WINNING CONTESTANTS
One of the aspects of the event is the voting, in which ballots are cast for favorites in a number of categories. Those voting include the attendees and several judges.
Best Appetizer: Table Top Catering
Best Entrée: Guru Indian Restaurant
Best Dessert: Nothing Bundt Cakes
Best Beverage: San Jose's Mexican Restaurant
Best Non-Alcoholic Beverage: Sugar Mama's
Best Business Booth Presentation: Work It Out Counseling
Best Restaurant & Beverage Booth Presentation: Clermont Oyster Bar
People's Choice "Best Overall" Booth: Clermont Oyster Bar
Master Chef Uday Kadam of Guru Indian Restaurant in Clermont was pleased with his award.
“We were very happy to share and introduce our fine dining Indian cuisine to everyone,” Kadam said. “We are extremely thankful to have been voted and honored with the ‘Best Entrée’ Award.”
KUDOS
“The Chamber was pleased to host our most successful Taste of South Lake to date. With more than 70 restaurant and business vendors we were able to exceed the expectations of more than 1200 event attendees and special guests,” said Nate Edmund, who handles marketing for the chamber. “An outstanding committee, Chamber staff and event volunteers and event sponsors were the driving force behind an exceptional event. We look forward to hosting our 12th Annual Taste on Nov. 2, 2023.”
This year’s presentation was led by Taste of South Lake Committee Chairperson Michelle Michnoff. The team consisted of David Colby, President & CEO of the South Lake Chamber of Commerce; Nate Edmund; Shahanaz Rahaman; Kelly Armstrong; Amanda Hansen; Leesa Hodges; Trampis BonJorn; Donnie Hunt; Stephanie Walters; Olga White; and Evie Wisdo.
ABOUT THE SOUTH LAKE CHAMBER
For More Information on SLCC events, benefits and membership, call: 352-394-4191
Email: David@SouthLakeChamber-FL.com
website: www.SouthLakeChamber-FL.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SouthLakeChamberFL/
The South Lake Chamber of Commerce is located in the Clermont City Center,
620 W. Montrose St.