East Ridge varsity girls capture place second, Mount Dora: eighth place
LAKELAND — On Saturday, Oct. 30, the Tavares Middle School Varsity and Junior Varsity Girls Cross Country teams won the Florida Youth Running Association (FLYRA) State Championship at Holloway Park in Lakeland.
The boys Varsity and Junior Varsity teams placed third and sixth, respectively.
Seventh-grader Cheyenne Thomas won the girls individual State Championship with a 3000-meter time of 10 minutes and 58 seconds. Along with Thomas, Tavares placed five more girls in the top-20, as well as one boy in the top-20 of the boys’ varsity race.
The East Ridge Middle School Varsity Girls Cross Country team placed second and the Mt. Dora Middle School Varsity Girls Cross Country team placed eighth.
