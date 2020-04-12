In case you haven’t heard, the U.S. Treasury and Internal Revenue Service extended the filing deadline and federal tax payment due date to July 15, from April 15, regardless of amount owed. This deferment applies to all taxpayers, including individuals, trusts and estates, corporations and other non-corporate tax filers as well as those who pay self-employment tax, according to the IRS.
The IRS urges taxpayers who are due a refund to file as soon as possible, however. Most tax refunds are still being issued within 21 days.
“Even with the filing deadline extended, we urge taxpayers who are owed refunds to file as soon as possible and file electronically,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig. “Filing electronically with direct deposit is the quickest way to get refunds. Although we are curtailing some operations during this period, the IRS is continuing with mission-critical operations to support the nation, and that includes accepting tax returns and sending refunds.”
The IRS will continue to monitor issues related to the COVID-19 virus, and updated information will be posted on a special coronavirus page: IRS.gov/coronavirus.