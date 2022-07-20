TAVARES — Lake County Schools has reached an agreement with the Lake County Education Association to give current teachers raises of up to $4,625, one of the largest pay increases announced so far among central Florida school districts, and to boost starting pay for teachers up to $48,500.
The district is hoping the increases will help recruit and retain teachers at a time when teacher shortages are making headlines across the country.
Under the agreement, the $4,625 increase would go to teachers who earn a “Highly Effective” rating as part of an updated performance pay package. Teachers grandfathered in on a previous pay schedule would receive an increase of $3,700 for a “Highly Effective” rating. Teachers in both groups who earn an “Effective” rating would get an increase of $2,312.50.
“It’s important for our teachers to know that their skills, expertise and commitment are valued in Lake County,” Superintendent Diane Kornegay said. “This pay increase is very well deserved.”
The starting pay for teachers in Lake will jump from $45,725 to $48,500, surpassing the $47,500 minimum Gov. Ron DeSantis set as a target for districts statewide. Most differential pay positions will get a 15% boost for teachers and athletic coaches who perform additional duties.
“Reaching a tentative agreement before the school year begins is historic for Lake County, especially considering we opened, discussed, and renegotiated over 50% of the contract,” LCEA President Kathy Smith said. “While negotiating a base salary larger than the targeted state minimum and still following the 20+ laws from legislators, our experienced teachers will receive significant performance pay.
“This increase will help retain our highly qualified veterans who are the lifeline of our schools. Although there is always more to do, we hope this agreement will get us closer to the world class public education our students and educators deserve.”
ANOTHER FINANCIAL WIN
Employees will see no increase in their contributions to health insurance in the 2022-23 school year.
“The message that this agreement sends is one of respect and value, not only for our teachers and coaches, but also for our negotiators, LCEA and district staff,” School Board Chairman Stephanie Luke said. “It is encouraging to see the collaboration and willingness to work together so this agreement is reached in the summer, prior to the following school year. This increase, coupled with the $1,000 retention bonus, communicates our unified intentions and expectations for teachers in Lake.”
Anyone employed with Lake County Schools as of Sept. 15 will receive a $1,000 retention bonus.
Teachers will vote on the plan when they return to classrooms in September. The raises would go into effect following ratification and school board approval.
Sherri Owens is the Communications Coordinator for Lake County Schools. She may be reached at: OwensS@lake.k12.fl.us