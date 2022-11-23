Young people of all ages learned important information and tips about bike and helmet safety at the Clermont Police Department’s second consecutive RAD ride held Saturday, Nov. 12. The event took place at the Clermont Arts and Recreation Center.
Kids ages 6-12 were encouraged to bring their bicycle helmets to receive an important fitting; if they didn’t have a helmet, they received free, fitted ones.
The free event also featured a bicycle safety and a skills course, a raffle to win a bike, and ice cream, as well as a professional BMX stunt show provided by KTS Action Sports from Altamonte Springs.
Police Officer Aaron Clark, who organized RAD Ride, said that this was an opportunity for kids and adults alike to learn about important bike safety that could save a life.
“Bicycle accidents are the leading cause of children’s ER visits,” he said. “An ill-fitting helmet is almost as bad as a helmet that doesn’t fit at all and many parents aren’t aware of how to fit one properly.
He added that most parents also don’t realize that it is Florida State law that children under the age of 16 have to wear a helmet when on their bikes.
“A fall at any speed is potentially very dangerous and can lead to life-changing injuries,” Clark said. “We at the police department are happy to be able to bring awareness to this important issue.”
Catherine and Joe Maseda from Clermont took their daughter Sedona, eight, to RAD Ride for the first time. Sedona is practicing riding at home without her training wheels.
“This was a great opportunity for Sedona to learn how to ride her bike properly,” said Catherine. The Masedas learned their daughter’s helmet was on the snug size, so she was fitted with a new one. “We had no idea it was too small, so I’m thankful that this was corrected.”
Sedona particularly enjoyed riding the safety course. Doing it at least four times, growing confident with each run.
The Lund family came from Winter Garden for RAD Ride.
“This was a super event for the whole family. I learned a lot, too!” said Odvar Lund, who brought his son Arthur, five. He stated all parents should attend events such as this, as they’d be surprised what bicycle safety entails. “Child safety on bikes is so important and this was informative in a really cool way for the kids. Arthur now knows how to stop at an intersection, what dangers he needs to be aware of on the roads or paths and how to look both ways before crossing.”
Lund said they would be back next year.
WHAT WAS INCLUDED
After checking in, participants had their bicycles inspected for safety, as well as helmets, by certified safety instructors; instructions and demonstrations on how to properly fit and wear helmets were included. Those who didn’t have helmets were given free ones.
Another aspect was providing instruction on safe riding techniques, as well as how to use proper hand signals.
In another area, participants demonstrated safety skill and knowledge, and were tested through multiple courses:
• Circling
• Serpentine
• Balance
• Maneuvering
• Steering
• Braking
The purpose of these courses was to help bicycle riders improve their ability to safely handle a bicycle and safeguard accidents. More experienced riders were able to discover areas needing improvement.
These skill courses were designed by the League of American Bicyclists.
If any parents would like their children to be fitted with a new bicycle helmet, contact the Clermont Police Community Department. Officer Clark said that they have 100s of new helmets to give away or parents can take their child and any existing helmet to be fitted correctly.
For more information, call 352-394-5588.