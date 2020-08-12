If you like TED talks, you’ll love TEDxLSSC Salon events, which will be held monthly at Lake-Sumter State College beginning in September. The theme for the upcoming event is “Life & Success…things you wish you learned in high school.” Talks will feature topics including financial literacy, business etiquette, self-defense and other skills needed for life success.
The first virtual event will be held Sept. 11 from 9:30-11 a.m. and is sponsored by LSSC’s honor society, Phi Theta Kappa-Rho Eta Chapter. It will be followed by Oct. 7 and Nov. 6 programs.
TEDxLSSC Salons are free and open to the public, but registration is required. To RSVP, send your name and contact details to tedxlssc@lssc.edu.
At a TEDx Salons, attendees watch TED Talks, listen to live speakers and participate in activities to discuss and reflect on what they are learning. Salons are an exciting way to engage with your community and hear more “Ideas Worth Sharing,” which is the TED organization’s slogan.
In addition, TEDxLSSC, an event scheduled Feb. 12, 2021, in the Paul P. Williams Auditorium on the Leesburg campus of Lake-Sumter State College, is seeking speakers. An Aug. 31 speaker application deadline is fast approaching, and applications are available at http://tedxlssc.com.
As stated in TED’s mission statement, this event will provide “the opportunity to share the unique innovation and ideas that their community is creating.”
College and local community members are encouraged to apply to present at this inspiring, high-profile event dedicated to developing innovative thinkers and change makers, said event co-organizer Heather Elmatti.
“TEDxLSSC gives community members an opportunity to interact and dialog while being exposed to new and exciting ideas,” she said.
Applications will be reviewed by a selection committee, and selected speakers will be notified by mid-September. For more information, email event organizers at tedxlssc@lssc.edu. Follow TEDxLSSC on Facebook.